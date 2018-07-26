  • CBS4On Air

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have signed Mark Chapman, a rookie wide receiver from Central Michigan University who was the top overall selection in the 2018 Canadian Football League draft.

Chapman didn’t sign with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and now is taking a longshot at playing in the NFL, an opportunity that arose after two receivers failed to report to training camp this week.

Central Michigan Chippewas wide receiver Mark Chapman (3) during Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas and Wyoming Cowboys on December 22, 2017 at Albertson Stadium in Boise, ID. (Photo by Steve Conner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Carlos Henderson, a third-round pick out of Louisiana Tech last year, is dealing with a family situation, his agent said, and Jimmy Williams, an undrafted free agent out of East Carolina who received a $10,000 bonus, also was placed on the reserve/did not report list.

The Broncos have a dozen receivers on their roster, including incumbent starters Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders and 2018 draft picks DaeSean Hamilton and Courtland Sutton.

Carlos Henderson #11 of the Denver Broncos runs against the Chicago Bears during a preseason game at Soldier Field on August 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With veteran Jordan Taylor returning from offseason hip surgeries, there’s an abundance of receiving talent the likes of which the Broncos haven’t had since Peyton Manning was the one throwing the passes.

Henderson faces a tough task to make the 53-man roster when — and if — he shows up. He missed his rookie season with a thumb injury after an unimpressive training camp and in January was arrested in Louisiana on a marijuana possession charge. He missed much of this year’s offseason program with a lingering hamstring injury that led coach Vance Joseph to call him out.

“He’s got to get back on the field if he wants to make this football team,” Joseph said during the team’s mandatory minicamp last month.

