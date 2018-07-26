WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) — When the Westbury Apartment Complex in Westminster caught fire just after 2 a.m. Sunday, two people died and 140 people were forced out of their homes.

The medical, housing, financial and counseling help for victims of the fire has been set up at Silver Hills Middle School, but donations are needed.

How you can help

The Westbury Fire Donation Center will be located at the Rodeo Market, 3915 W 73rd Ave, Westminster, CO 80030 and will be operating July 26th through August 19th from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and will be collecting donations seven days a week.

Donation items needed:

Personal hygiene items : shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products, basic first-aid kits, and laundry soap

: shampoo, conditioner, body soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, hair brushes, combs, shaving cream, razors, feminine hygiene products, basic first-aid kits, and laundry soap NEW clothing : new underwear, new socks, new jeans, new t-shirts, new sweatshirts, new jackets/outerwear, and new shoes – *these items are needed in ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes

: new underwear, new socks, new jeans, new t-shirts, new sweatshirts, new jackets/outerwear, and new shoes – *these items are needed in ALL men’s, women’s, and children’s sizes NEW bedding and linens : blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, and wash cloths

: blankets, sheets, pillows, towels, and wash cloths NEW housewares : dishes, flatware, pots, pans, cups, cooking utensils – *disposable dishes, cups, and flatware will also be accepted

: dishes, flatware, pots, pans, cups, cooking utensils – *disposable dishes, cups, and flatware will also be accepted Food : any non-perishable food items. Pet food will also be accepted.

: any non-perishable food items. Pet food will also be accepted. Gift Cards : gift cards to your favorite grocery or all-purpose stores – increments of $20 or less are preferred

***People wanting to make financial donations are asked to direct them to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, or a service or volunteer organization that you know and trust. Online donations can be made at www.helpcoloradonow.org

Donation items that will not be accepted include furniture, used mattresses, or any outdoor equipment/pieces.

