  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:50 Mile Sheep Mountain Endurance Run, Daniel’s Care Van, Local TV

By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– A runner in Denver will race 50 miles through the mountains next weekend to help families he doesn’t even know.

“I love challenges,” Nick Peret of Denver said. “I also like having purposes behind challenges.”

care van kids frame 90 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Nick Peret)

Peret is running the 50 Mile Sheep Mountain Endurance Run in Fairplay on Aug. 4. His purpose – to raise awareness for Daniel’s Care Van.

care van kids frame 810 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: CBS)

“I wanted to support something local,” Peret said. “I heard about Daniel’s Care Van and I was like, ‘that’s it.’”

care van kids frame 210 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Nick Peret (credit: CBS)

The non-profit Peret is racing for was started in 2015 by Jeri Jones, a Colorado mother whose 2-year-old son, Daniel, was diagnosed with leukemia.

care van kids frame 780 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

Jeri Jones (credit: CBS)

“We provide free transportation to kids with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses to and from their outpatient appointments,” Jones told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

care van kids frame 930 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Jeri Jones)

Jones got the idea following a several-hours long chemotherapy appointment for Daniel.

care van kids frame 1530 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Jeri Jones)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

“At the end of one day of treatment, we saw a family walking out and standing at the bus stop,” she said. “I thought, that’s just not a good way to finish an 8-hour day of chemo.”

care van kids frame 1650 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Daniel’s Care Van)

Sadly, Daniel lost his battle with cancer when he was just 3 years old. To honor his memory, Jones and a team of volunteers travel across the state to make sure young patients have a reliable ride to treatments. As the stickers on their cars say, they are “Transporting the Brave.”

care van kids frame 1890 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Daniel’s Care Van)

If you’ve ever seen kids fight cancer, or any serious illness, they’re brave,” Jones said.

care van kids frame 1800 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Daniel’s Care Van)

It’s that kind of endurance that’s motivating Peret to race through the mountains.

care van kids frame 0 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Nick Peret)

“To have that kind of mindset, have those kids in mind and have the organization in mind, is something that’ll help boost me in those moments when it’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this’,” he said.

care van kids frame 2040 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: Daniel’s Care Van)

Jones and Peret have never met, but Jones said she is grateful for his dedication to help her cause.

“It means the world,” she said.

care van kids frame 360 Runner Hits The Trails To Help Children Battling Cancer, Life Threatening Illnesses

(credit: CBS)

Peret is hoping to raise $3,000 for Daniel’s Care Van before the race next weekend.

LINK: Daniel’s Care Van

Donations: Nick Running 50 Miles

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s