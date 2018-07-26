By Kelly Werthmann

DENVER (CBS4)– A runner in Denver will race 50 miles through the mountains next weekend to help families he doesn’t even know.

“I love challenges,” Nick Peret of Denver said. “I also like having purposes behind challenges.”

Peret is running the 50 Mile Sheep Mountain Endurance Run in Fairplay on Aug. 4. His purpose – to raise awareness for Daniel’s Care Van.

“I wanted to support something local,” Peret said. “I heard about Daniel’s Care Van and I was like, ‘that’s it.’”

The non-profit Peret is racing for was started in 2015 by Jeri Jones, a Colorado mother whose 2-year-old son, Daniel, was diagnosed with leukemia.

“We provide free transportation to kids with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses to and from their outpatient appointments,” Jones told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

Jones got the idea following a several-hours long chemotherapy appointment for Daniel.

“At the end of one day of treatment, we saw a family walking out and standing at the bus stop,” she said. “I thought, that’s just not a good way to finish an 8-hour day of chemo.”

Sadly, Daniel lost his battle with cancer when he was just 3 years old. To honor his memory, Jones and a team of volunteers travel across the state to make sure young patients have a reliable ride to treatments. As the stickers on their cars say, they are “Transporting the Brave.”

If you’ve ever seen kids fight cancer, or any serious illness, they’re brave,” Jones said.

It’s that kind of endurance that’s motivating Peret to race through the mountains.

“To have that kind of mindset, have those kids in mind and have the organization in mind, is something that’ll help boost me in those moments when it’s like, ‘I don’t know if I can do this’,” he said.

Jones and Peret have never met, but Jones said she is grateful for his dedication to help her cause.

“It means the world,” she said.

Peret is hoping to raise $3,000 for Daniel’s Care Van before the race next weekend.

LINK: Daniel’s Care Van

Donations: Nick Running 50 Miles

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.