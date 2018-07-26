FALCON, Colo. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy is on paid administrative leave while the Colorado Highway Patrol investigates his role in a crash that killed two people near Colorado Springs.

The patrol says 29-year-old Quinlan Linebaugh of Colorado Springs was trying to pass a truck in his patrol car Tuesday afternoon near Falcon when he clipped an oncoming dump truck.

The dump truck slammed into a car, killing 75-year-old Kenneth Wuerfele and 71-year-old Dorothy Wuerfele of Peyton.

The driver of the dump truck, 64-year-old James Stutsman of Idaho Springs, was airlifted to the hospital.

El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said Wednesday that Linebaugh was on paid leave while the crash is investigated. On Tuesday the sheriff’s office said the deputy was treated for minor injuries.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)