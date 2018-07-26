  • CBS4On Air

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4)– This fall, drivers will get to decide if they really are tired of the traffic backups on Interstate 25 through downtown Denver.

A Colorado Department of Transportation initiative on the ballot would fund a handful of capital projects, including two bridge replacements on I-25 at 23rd Avenue and Speer Boulevard.

Large trucks struggle to get through the low clearance of the bridges and frequently hit the structures. It will cost roughly $57 million to replace them.

Three years ago, CDOT spent $3 million to rehabilitate the bridges, but knew that was only a temporary fix.

The fix to the bridges over I-25 are part of a long list of items CDOT wants to address in the next 10 years.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

