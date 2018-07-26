  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arvada, Deadly Crash
(credit: CBS)

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — A driver who was drunk when he ran over a man in Arvada has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Troy Glassford entered his plea Monday for the Jan. 10 death of 43-year-old Nathan Osburn in Arvada. Police say the vehicle left the road and crashed through a fence and a shed before hitting Osburn.

Glassford faces at least 36 years in prison when he is sentenced Sept. 10.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s