WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Now there is a resource center for people who lost everything in the Westbury Apartment fire over the weekend, as well as an update on the number of injured in the fire.

The Westbury Apartment Complex with 69 units in Westminster caught fire just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Residents of the burning building scrambled to get out, some even jumped from second and third story windows to escape. Neighbors from adjacent building rushed to help.

Westminster police said there are a total of 16 victims, two are deceased, three are listed in critical condition, two victims remain in the hospital with unknown conditions and nine victims have been released from area hospitals.

Investigators have made contact with three of the four people they wanted to talk to who may have been trying to put out the fire.

The medical, housing, financial and counseling help for victims of the fire has been set up at Silver Hills Middle School.

What caused the fire is still being investigated.