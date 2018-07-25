Filed Under:Deadly Fire, Local TV, Silver Hills Middle School, West Metro Fire, Westbury Apartments, Westminster, Westminster Police
(credit: CBS)

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– Now there is a resource center for people who lost everything in the Westbury Apartment fire over the weekend, as well as an update on the number of injured in the fire.

The Westbury Apartment Complex with 69 units in Westminster caught fire just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

westbury apartment fire from bvargas94 on twitter Victims Recovering After Deadly Apartment Fire, Help Center Opens

Apartment fire in Westminster (credit: @bvargas94)

Residents of the burning building scrambled to get out, some even jumped from second and third story windows to escape. Neighbors from adjacent building rushed to help.

westbury apartment fire from westy fire Victims Recovering After Deadly Apartment Fire, Help Center Opens

Apartment fire in Westminster (credit: Westminster Fire)

Westminster police said there are a total of 16 victims, two are deceased, three are listed in critical condition, two victims remain in the hospital with unknown conditions and nine victims have been released from area hospitals.

westminster apartment fire Victims Recovering After Deadly Apartment Fire, Help Center Opens

(credit: CBS)

Investigators have made contact with three of the four people they wanted to talk to who may have been trying to put out the fire.

westminster apartment fire 3 Victims Recovering After Deadly Apartment Fire, Help Center Opens

(credit: CBS)

The medical, housing, financial and counseling help for victims of the fire has been set up at Silver Hills Middle School.

What caused the fire is still being investigated.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s