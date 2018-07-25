  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burning Body, Guilty Plea, Second Degree Murder
(credit: iStock)

DENVER (AP) — A 24-year-old man charged after a burning body was found along the side of a road in northeast Denver has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Delshon Giles entered his plea Tuesday on the first day of his trial for the July 23, 2016, death of 39-year-old Walter Bracken. Giles is expected to be sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Investigators say he killed Bracken during an argument and left his burning body on the side of the road. A few days later, he set fire to the home where the slaying occurred and fled to Los Angeles, where he was arrested.

Denver’s coroner determined that Bracken died from “blunt-force injuries and sharp-force injuries.”

Giles is set to be sentenced Nov. 2.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s