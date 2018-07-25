DENVER (CBS4) – Someone burned a piece of interactive public art in Civic Center Park overnight.

Authorities say a woman set the art piece “Tree of Transformation,” which sits in the middle of the park, on fire at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday. It’s not clear if that woman has been arrested or cited.

The incident left the front of the piano that’s featured in the installation charred. The art piece allows people to sit at the piano and play some keys. They keys activate sounds from steel drums that are connected to the piano from above by cords.

Last weekend a hit-and-run driver damaged a historic piece of Civic Center Park.

The vehicle slammed into the century old balustrade that lines a section on the north end.