By Doug Hoffacker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS)– Neighbors in the Jefferson County foothills got quite the surprise when they looked outside Wednesday morning. Andy Mycoff spotted not one or two… but four mountain lions on his porch!

The big cats stayed for a few minutes, getting drinks from a fountain and playing on the porch.

Mycoff’s neighbor Ann Sparks posted his video on Facebook. They live in the Warmblee Valley area of Conifer. Sparks says once in a long while they see a mountain lion, but not four of them all at once.