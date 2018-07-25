  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Conifer, Jefferson County, Local TV, Mountain Lions, Warmblee Valley

By Doug Hoffacker

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS)– Neighbors in the Jefferson County foothills got quite the surprise when they looked outside Wednesday morning. Andy Mycoff spotted not one or two… but four mountain lions on his porch!

The big cats stayed for a few minutes, getting drinks from a fountain and playing on the porch.

mountain lions Not 1, Not 2, But 4 Mountain Lions On A Porch In Conifer

(credit: Andy Mycoff)

Mycoff’s neighbor Ann Sparks posted his video on Facebook. They live in the Warmblee Valley area of Conifer. Sparks says once in a long while they see a mountain lion, but not four of them all at once.

