By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another day with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms is expected Wednesday. And just like Tuesday, some of the storms will produce heavy rain that could cause localized flooding. A few storms may also become severe with hail up to the size of quarters and wind up to 60 mph. Officially Denver and the Front Range are under a “marginal” threat for severe weather. It’s a higher threat east of Limon and Fort Morgan with a “slight” threat on the far Eastern Plains.

The chance for storms will start in the early afternoon and then the chance will get better by late afternoon and early evening. It seems likely that rain will impact the Rockies game at Coors Field tonight.



By late Wednesday night the chance for rain will get smaller but additional showers will be possible well after midnight.

The overall weather will not change for Thursday. Monsoon moisture will continue to stream into Colorado and therefore we’re expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday.

Lower storm chances will arrive for Friday and the weekend and temperatures stay below normal for the end of July.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.