  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Another day with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms is expected Wednesday. And just like Tuesday, some of the storms will produce heavy rain that could cause localized flooding. A few storms may also become severe with hail up to the size of quarters and wind up to 60 mph. Officially Denver and the Front Range are under a “marginal” threat for severe weather. It’s a higher threat east of Limon and Fort Morgan with a “slight” threat on the far Eastern Plains.

21 Latest Forecast: More Rain Today, Some Of It Heavy

The chance for storms will start in the early afternoon and then the chance will get better by late afternoon and early evening. It seems likely that rain will impact the Rockies game at Coors Field tonight.

13 Latest Forecast: More Rain Today, Some Of It Heavy
By late Wednesday night the chance for rain will get smaller but additional showers will be possible well after midnight.

The overall weather will not change for Thursday. Monsoon moisture will continue to stream into Colorado and therefore we’re expecting another round of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday.

Lower storm chances will arrive for Friday and the weekend and temperatures stay below normal for the end of July.

5day Latest Forecast: More Rain Today, Some Of It Heavy

drought monitor Latest Forecast: More Rain Today, Some Of It Heavy

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s