(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Makayla Kinard has been working for years to gather up enough supplies to make a difference at the Barbara Davis Center for Childhood Diabetes on the CU Anshutz campus.

On Wednesday, she was finally able to deliver 60 bags for kids who are diagnosed with diabetes.

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 145 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

“We figured this bag could be put to use multiple ways,” Kinard said.

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 2227 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

The bag is filled with things a new patient would need, some practical, and some fun.

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 642 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

“Coloring book, I got them some Band-Aids, alcohol prep swabs, crayons for the coloring book,” Kinard said. “Since my aunt was diabetic, I kind of saw the things that she used.”

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 1397 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: Kinard family)

Kinard was inspired to make the bags after her aunt passed away five years ago from complications from diabetes. Kinard’s aunt Elizabeth was just 26 years old. Kinard and her family have now started a non-profit to help other families in need.

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 917 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

“Even though they’re going through this hard time, it’s not going to be as difficult as they think it is,” Kinard said.

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 85 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

Kinard picked the Barbara Davis Center because her aunt was a patient there. She worked for years to gather all the necessary supplies as part of her Silver Award for Girl Scouts of America.

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 2039 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

Kinard is hoping to continue to help families in need with a virtual 5k.

diabetes care packages 10pkg frame 2396 Girl Scout Inspired To Make Diabetes Care Bags For Kids After Family Tragedy

(credit: CBS)

