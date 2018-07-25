Filed Under:Denver Fire Department, Englewood, Flood Victim, Flooding, Local TV, Rachael Haber
By Stan Bush

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Neighbors are still piecing together how flood waters could rush the 4600 block of Acoma in Englewood with little warning, contributing to the death of a woman who was watching her friend’s cat.

“I’ve been in shock most of the day and last night,” says Hillary Kulkarni.

Homes were flooded in a low laying area when intense rain fell in less than 30 minutes. Kulkarni tried to drain water crashing against the front of her house into her backyard but couldn’t because the force was too great.

“My husband and I couldn’t physically open the door. We were pushing with everything we had and we couldn’t,” adds Kulkarni.

Rachael Haber (credit: Facebook)

Rachael Haber, 32, died after Tuesday’s flooding. She was trapped in a basement by the water and died at the hospital after being rescued.

“The fact that she didn’t make it out, I mean, it happened so quickly. It’s terrible,” says Kulkarni.

Neighbors in the area are already looking for help wherever they can. Kulkarni set up a GoFundMe page because she was told when she bought her home she wouldn’t need flood insurance.

“Our insurance called today and said they wouldn’t be coming by. We’re on our own.”

LINK: Kulkarni’s GoFundMe page

Kembra Allen’s GoFundMe page

