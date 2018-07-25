Filed Under:Denver Nuggets, Grande Valley Vipers, Monte Morris

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with point guard Monte Morris.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Morris was the 51st pick of the Nuggets in 2017 and spent a bulk of the season playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League. He averaged 17.8 points and 6.5 assists.

gettyimages 856886686 Nuggets Sign Guard Monte Morris To Multiyear Deal

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 02: Monte Morris #11 of the Denver Nuggets dribbles away from Kyle Kuzma #0 and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #1 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of a preseason game at Staples Center on October 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Morris recently suited up in four games for the Nuggets in the Las Vegas Summer League, where he averaged 17.5 points and 6.3 assists.

The 23-year-old Morris appeared in 140 games while at Iowa State and made the All-Big 12 first-team squad his senior season. Morris had a 5.17 assist-to-turnover ratio in his final season.

He will be contending for minutes behind Jamal Murray and the recently signed Isaiah Thomas.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s