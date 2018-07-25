ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman died early Wednesday morning after she had to be rescued after getting trapped in her flooded basement.

Police in Englewood say the storm that moved through Tuesday night produced rain that poured into the basement of the woman’s home. Several other homes on the street also got flooded.

Crews were able to make their way through part of the basement but when they got there the water was nearly at the ceiling.

The woman was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later.

Denver firefighters pumped water out of the basement.

Rainfall also opened up a sinkhole in the nearby town of Sheridan and a driver’s car fell in on Tuesday night.