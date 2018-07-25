  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is among a handful of states that want to shape the future of outdoor recreation in the U.S.

Colorado joined eight states, including Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming to give the industry a stronger voice.

Colorado Joins Other States In Outdoor Recreation

Representatives from those states signed the “Confluence Accords” in Denver on Wednesday.

“The Confluence Accords are a road map for the outdoor recreation industry that recognize it’s about so much more than getting people outside,” said Gov. John Hickenlooper in a statement. “This collaborative work will serve as a national model and strengthen the collective voice of this industry.”

Colorado Joins Other States In Outdoor Recreation

The Accords were first drafted in January at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver and focused on four key pillars:
Conservation and Stewardship
Education and Workforce Training
Economic Development
Public Health and Wellness

The idea is to work as a team to influence decisions that will impact the outdoors. It’s a mission the representatives say is more important than political differences.

Colorado Joins Other States In Outdoor Recreation

“As much as we might have compromised on this or that, there is so much more collaboration and it just shows the outdoor recreation industry, public lands, can be such a unifying force across any party boundaries,” said one representative.

The members highlighted four areas to focus on: conservation, education, economic growth and public health. There are more states interested in joining the Confluence Accords.

