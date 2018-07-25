By Kelly Werthmann

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– A unique rodeo at Cheyenne Frontier Days gave dozens of kids the ride of their young lives on Wednesday. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the annual event.

“We want to make sure everyone is a part of this,” Will Luna, Coordinator of the Challenge Rodeo, said.

It all started back in 1987 when CFD staff wanted to give children with special needs a special hands-on experience at the “Daddy of ’em All.” So, with the help of volunteers and the local school district, they created the Challenge Rodeo.

“We’ve modified all the events,” Luna explained. “We’ve got steer wresting, roping, bull riding, stick horse barrel racing.”

In the heart of the big arena, the Challenge Rodeo is just like the real thing, only with smaller horses and bigger smiles.

“We’ve received letters and phone calls from kids years ago about what this event meant to them and how great it was to be part of it,” Luna told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

More than 30 years later, hundreds of volunteers of all ages are teaching dozens of young cowboys and cowgirls how to rope and ride. The special event gets kids smiling from ear to ear, and volunteers often get emotional.

“You get a little teary-eyed,” Luna said. “This is really the highlight for a lot of kids for their entire year. You just see the joy all over their faces and it makes you realize how good most of us have it.”

