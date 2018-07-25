  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Challenge Rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Local TV

By Kelly Werthmann

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4)– A unique rodeo at Cheyenne Frontier Days gave dozens of kids the ride of their young lives on Wednesday. CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the annual event.

“We want to make sure everyone is a part of this,” Will Luna, Coordinator of the Challenge Rodeo, said.

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 62 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

Challenge Rodeo (credit: CBS)

It all started back in 1987 when CFD staff wanted to give children with special needs a special hands-on experience at the “Daddy of ’em All.” So, with the help of volunteers and the local school district, they created the Challenge Rodeo.

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 225 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

“We’ve modified all the events,” Luna explained. “We’ve got steer wresting, roping, bull riding, stick horse barrel racing.”

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 388 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

In the heart of the big arena, the Challenge Rodeo is just like the real thing, only with smaller horses and bigger smiles.

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 530 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

“We’ve received letters and phone calls from kids years ago about what this event meant to them and how great it was to be part of it,” Luna told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 1074 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

More than 30 years later, hundreds of volunteers of all ages are teaching dozens of young cowboys and cowgirls how to rope and ride. The special event gets kids smiling from ear to ear, and volunteers often get emotional.

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 1598 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

“You get a little teary-eyed,” Luna said. “This is really the highlight for a lot of kids for their entire year. You just see the joy all over their faces and it makes you realize how good most of us have it.”

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 2513 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

cfd special rodeo 10pkg frame 1988 Challenge Rodeo Makes Sure Everyone Is A Part Of Cheyenne Frontier Days

(credit: CBS)

Kelly Werthmann joined the CBS4 team as the morning reporter in 2012. After serving as weekend morning anchor, Kelly is now Covering Colorado First for CBS4 News at 10. Connect with Kelly on Facebook or follow her on Twitter @KellyCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s