ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A 32-year-old woman died early Wednesday morning after she had to be rescued when she became trapped in a flooded basement.

Police in Englewood say the storm that moved through Tuesday night produced rain that poured into the basement of the home Rachael Haber was in. She went to the home to feed a pet cat. Several other homes on the street also got flooded.

Crews were able to make their way through part of the basement but when they got there the water was nearly at the ceiling.

Haber was taken to the hospital but died a few hours later. Police do not believe the cat survived.

Haber has a PhD in pharmacy and worked for UCHealth.

UCHealth issued this statement on Wednesday afternoon: UCHealth and the staff members who worked with Rachael Haber are heartbroken over this tragedy. Rachael was a pharmacist at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, and she was known for providing excellent care to patients and being an expert pharmacist, always willing to help others. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and coworkers during this tremendous loss.

Her mother told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger that she only briefly went into the home.

Denver firefighters pumped water out of the basement as part of their efforts. CBS4 meteorologist Lauren Whitney says that the Denver metro area received ½ to an inch of rain on Tuesday night depending on the neighborhood.

Rainfall also opened up a sinkhole in the nearby town of Sheridan and a driver’s car fell in on Tuesday night.