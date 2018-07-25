  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Animal Adventure Park, April The Giraffe, Facebook, Pregnant Giraffe
(credit: Animal Adventure Park / Facebook)

DENVER (CBS4) — Excited about the announcement that April the giraffe is pregnant again? Animal Adventure Park has come up with a cute way for you to show your love — giraffe-themed filters for your Facebook profile picture!

To use the one above, click on the post from your mobile phone. Once you’re in Facebook you should see a “Try It” button on the bottom left, just above the Like, Comment and Share buttons.

giraffe filter 21 Team April: Giraffe Themed Filters For Your Facebook Profile PicThat will take you to the Facebook camera where you can snap a new shot.

The post below can be used in the Facebook camera or laid over a photo you’ve already taken, using a computer or a mobile device.

Go to the post and click on the photo. You should see a prompt that says “Use Frame” on the bottom left. That will automatically lay the filter over your current profile photo, or you can choose a different photo.

 

