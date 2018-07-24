WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Westminster has decided to ban any more development north of 92nd Avenue… at least for the time being.

That area is being built up so quickly the sewer system is getting overloaded.

The ban will apply for the next year but does not include the redevelopment already underway in the middle of town.

In the meantime, the city will work on the Big Dry Creek Basin to try to solve some of the sewage issues.