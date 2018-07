VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – While the Denver metro area saw significant moisture on Monday, Colorado’s Western Slope hasn’t seen nearly as much precipitation.

People living in Eagle County are being asked to cut back on outdoor watering.

Three rivers running through the Vail Valley are running extremely low.

The Vail Daily reports that the low season on the waterways has hit weeks earlier than usual. The Eagle River near Minturn is flowing nearly 50 percent below normal.