DENVER (CBS4)– Teenagers in Colorado often believe the myth that vaping is safe, according to the Colorado Department of Health.

“Research has shown us that young people benefit from conversations with their parents and other trusted adults,” said Dr. Larry Wolk in a statement. “Fact-based conversations can be very productive, and actually change teens’ minds about the risks of vaping.”

The “Campaign for a Tobacco-Free Colorado” is an online resource empowering people to get the information they need to be smoke free. Visit tobaccofreeco.org for more information.