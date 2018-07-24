Filed Under:Local TV, Nicotine, Tobacco-Free Colorado, Vape Pens, Vaping
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4)– Teenagers in Colorado often believe the myth that vaping is safe, according to the Colorado Department of Health.

“Research has shown us that young people benefit from conversations with their parents and other trusted adults,” said Dr. Larry Wolk in a statement. “Fact-based conversations can be very productive, and actually change teens’ minds about the risks of vaping.”

vape pen ban Teens Often Unaware Of Vaping Dangers

(credit: CBS)

The “Campaign for a Tobacco-Free Colorado” is an online resource empowering people to get the information they need to be smoke free. Visit tobaccofreeco.org for more information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s