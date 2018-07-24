  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hartsel, Local TV, Severe Storms, Tornado, Weston Pass Fire, Wildfires

HARTSEL, Colo. (CBS4)– Severe storms that cut through Colorado on Monday afternoon included a tornado near the Weston Pass Fire burn area.

Judy Cavagnetto caught jaw-dropping images from her home in Hartsel of a tornado.

hartsel tornado 1 credit judy cavagnetto copy Tornado Spotted Near Weston Pass Fire Burn Area

The tornado spotted near Hartsel on Monday (credit: Judy Cavagnetto)

Weather expert confirm a brief touchdown about four miles west/northwest of the town on open land. They say there are no reports of injuries or damage.

Hartsel is about 65 miles west of Colorado Springs.

hartsel tornado 2 credit judy cavagnetto copy Tornado Spotted Near Weston Pass Fire Burn Area

(credit: Judy Cavagnetto)

The storms also brought flash flooding and small hail for El Paso County.

County emergency officials say the west Highway 24 corridor also saw flash flooding. Colorado State Patrol has since closed Hwy 24 between Green Mountain Falls and Cave of the Winds in both directions.

Manitou Springs residents are now told to evacuate to higher ground. An evacuation center is set up at the Community Congregational Church on Pawnee Avenue.

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s