HARTSEL, Colo. (CBS4)– Severe storms that cut through Colorado on Monday afternoon included a tornado near the Weston Pass Fire burn area.

Judy Cavagnetto caught jaw-dropping images from her home in Hartsel of a tornado.

Weather expert confirm a brief touchdown about four miles west/northwest of the town on open land. They say there are no reports of injuries or damage.

Hartsel is about 65 miles west of Colorado Springs.

The storms also brought flash flooding and small hail for El Paso County.

Heavy rain and pea size hail coming down outside Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. #cowx #hail #flooding pic.twitter.com/wa5IcI5Tp4 — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) July 23, 2018

County emergency officials say the west Highway 24 corridor also saw flash flooding. Colorado State Patrol has since closed Hwy 24 between Green Mountain Falls and Cave of the Winds in both directions.

Manitou Springs residents are now told to evacuate to higher ground. An evacuation center is set up at the Community Congregational Church on Pawnee Avenue.

