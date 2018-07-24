AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Remember the two-year-old who lost his mother and father in a devastating car crash in Franktown? On Tuesday, a little more than two months after the crash, Cadence Poyner hit a major milestone.
He got to take his leg cast off.
Jayme Davis, Cadence’s aunt, posted a picture of Cadence’s unrestrained joy as he pulled up leg to his face and kissed it.
“Sooo if this doesn’t tell you how happy he is to have his leg back well you don’t know what happiness is. I love him,” Jayme said in her post on July 19.
Cadence and his 3-month-old sister are now under Jayme’s care.
Cadence had nearly 100 fractures including his C2 vertebrae. Jayme was initially told there was a possibility that Cadence suffered brain damage, but he’s making significant improvements everyday.
LINK: Poyner Family’s GoFundMe Page
