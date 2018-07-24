Filed Under:Cadence Poyner, Children's Hospital Colorado, Douglas County, Festus Poyner, Franktown, Franktown Fire Department, GoFundMe, Highway 83, Julee Poyner, Local TV
Cadence Poyner kisses his own leg after his cast was taken off. (credit: Jayme Poyner)

By Danielle Chavira

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Remember the two-year-old who lost his mother and father in a devastating car crash in Franktown? On Tuesday, a little more than two months after the crash, Cadence Poyner hit a major milestone.

highway 83 crash 6pkg transfer frame 0 Toddler Kisses Leg In Sheer Joy Following Months Of Recovery

(credit: CBS)

He got to take his leg cast off.

Jayme Davis, Cadence’s aunt, posted a picture of Cadence’s unrestrained joy as he pulled up leg to his face and kissed it.

jayme davis Toddler Kisses Leg In Sheer Joy Following Months Of Recovery

Cadence Poyner kisses his own leg after his cast was taken off. (credit: Jayme Poyner)

“Sooo if this doesn’t tell you how happy he is to have his leg back well you don’t know what happiness is. I love him,” Jayme said in her post on July 19.

Cadence and his 3-month-old sister are now under Jayme’s care.

highway 83 crash 6pkg transfer frame 641 Toddler Kisses Leg In Sheer Joy Following Months Of Recovery

(credit: CBS)

Cadence had nearly 100 fractures including his C2 vertebrae. Jayme was initially told there was a possibility that Cadence suffered brain damage, but he’s making significant improvements everyday.

LINK: Poyner Family’s GoFundMe Page

Danielle Chavira is a digital producer for CBS4. She’s an avid runner and novice flyfisher. Connect with her on Twitter @danielle_c8.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s