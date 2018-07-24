By Danielle Chavira

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Remember the two-year-old who lost his mother and father in a devastating car crash in Franktown? On Tuesday, a little more than two months after the crash, Cadence Poyner hit a major milestone.

He got to take his leg cast off.

Jayme Davis, Cadence’s aunt, posted a picture of Cadence’s unrestrained joy as he pulled up leg to his face and kissed it.