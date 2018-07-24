Actress and singer Demi Lovato attends International Day of Happiness in conjunction with SMURFS: THE LOST VILLAGE at the United Nations Headquarters on March 18, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS4) — Singer Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital just before noon on Tuesday, TMZ reports.

TMZ cited law enforcement sources as saying that Lovato was unconscious and was treated with Narcan at her home in the Hollywood Hills after apparently overdosing on heroin.

“Demi was out Monday night celebrating a friend’s birthday in West Hollywood,” TMZ reported.

According to People magazine, the 25-year-old star was in stable condition Tuesday afternoon. People quoted a “source close to Lovato” as saying the the overdose did not involve heroin.

In June, Lovato released a new single titled “Sober,” in which she admitted suffering a relapse. The release came just weeks after she celebrated six years of sobriety.

“To the ones who never left me, we’ve been down the road before. I’m so sorry. I’m not sober anymore,” she sings in the tune.

Lovato has always been an open when it comes to her mental health and struggles with substance abuse.

In the past, Lovato has spoken candidly in various interviews about her use of cocaine and addiction to alcohol, as well as her struggle with an eating disorder.

“Sober” does not reveal the nature of Lovato’s relapse, but she sings, “I’m sorry for the fans I lost who watched me fall again. I want to be a role model but I’m only human.”

In her song, Lovato adds, “I’m sorry that I’m here again. I promise I’ll get help.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)