Sinkhole at Oxford Ave. near Natches Ct. on July 24. (credit: CBS)

SHERIDAN, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver in Sheridan got an unexpected trip while driving on Oxford Avenue Tuesday night.

Police say a sinkhole opened up big enough to swallow that driver’s vehicle. The hole is in near Natches Court — just west of Santa Fe Drive. Police say the car fell into the hole.

The driver is reportedly okay. Officials say the driver got out before the roadway totally collapsed.

The hole opened up as a severe storm swept through the southern edges of the Denver metro area causing flooded underpasses in the area of the sinkhole.

Oxford Ave under heavy & light rail bridges flooded & impassible w/a few vehicles waiting 2B towed.@RideRTD rail service above appears unaffected. Overwhelmed sewers upstream r pushing up manholes & continuing flow down 2 this low point. Sante Fe Dr is OK. @EnglewoodCO_OEM #cowx pic.twitter.com/24riHNwMpU — Rob McClure 🇺🇸 (@RobCBS4) July 25, 2018

Oxford Ave. is closed in both directions from Santa Fe Dr. to Clay Street.