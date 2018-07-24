  • CBS4On Air

Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies, Fly Fishing

DENVER (CBS4) – Some members of the Colorado Rockies took advantage of their day off and headed for the hills. They traded in their bats for fishing rods.

Outfielder Charlie Blackmon took some teammates on a little fishing expedition, and he and others showed off their catches in photos posted on the Rockies Twitter page.

Blackmon appeared in the photos to be wearing waders that looked very similar to the ones he wore (minus a shirt) during a silly “team building” moment in spring training.

charlie blackmon Rockies Players Use Day Off To Go Fly Fishing

(credit: Colorado Rockies)

Earlier this season, Manager Bud Black took a Rockies off day to do some fishing in the mountains himself. A CBS4 crew tagged along, and Black said it was a short but peaceful break from MLB.

bud black Rockies Players Use Day Off To Go Fly Fishing

Bud Black (credit: CBS)

The Rockies are back home at Coors Field on Tuesday evening for a game against the visiting Houston Astros.

