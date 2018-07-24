DENVER (CBS4)– Voters will soon know which measures will make the 2018 ballot. The deadline to turn in signatures is less than two weeks away.

Transportation funding, healthcare transparency, payday loans, fracking and a ban on cell phones for pre-teens are among the possible issues you could see in November.

A pro-business group has launched an ad to keep one question off the ballot.

Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad a reality check.

