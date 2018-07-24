  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:El Paso County, Flash Flooding, Local TV, Manitou Springs
(credit: CBS)

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly 24 hours after torrential rain caused flash flooding in Manitou Springs, the town spent Tuesday cleaning up.

manitou clean up 5vo transfer frame 412 Manitou Springs Breaks Out Shovels & Mops Day After Flash Flooding

(credit: CBS)

Tammy Leonard captured the raging water flowing right into town causing a muddy mess a day later.

tammy leonard manitou springs flooding frame 162 Manitou Springs Breaks Out Shovels & Mops Day After Flash Flooding

(credit: Tammy Leonard)

On top of muddy water, the town was hit with mounds of hail.

Employees at stores like Patsy’s Candies broke out the shovels and mops.

manitou clean up 5vo transfer frame 0 Manitou Springs Breaks Out Shovels & Mops Day After Flash Flooding

(credit: CBS)

“Since we have so many people out here, I mean, it’s going fairly quick, but at the same time, it is a process just because there’s so much to do. I don’t think anybody is really open today either because we’re just trying to get it back,” said Cohl Niksanen.

manitou clean up 5vo transfer frame 193 Manitou Springs Breaks Out Shovels & Mops Day After Flash Flooding

(credit: CBS)

The city has engineers assessing damage to bridges and other infrastructure.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s