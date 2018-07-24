MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Nearly 24 hours after torrential rain caused flash flooding in Manitou Springs, the town spent Tuesday cleaning up.

Tammy Leonard captured the raging water flowing right into town causing a muddy mess a day later.

On top of muddy water, the town was hit with mounds of hail.

Employees at stores like Patsy’s Candies broke out the shovels and mops.

“Since we have so many people out here, I mean, it’s going fairly quick, but at the same time, it is a process just because there’s so much to do. I don’t think anybody is really open today either because we’re just trying to get it back,” said Cohl Niksanen.

The city has engineers assessing damage to bridges and other infrastructure.