  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday was our wettest day in the metro area in almost three months. Denver officially received 0.43″ of rain. The last time we had that much rain was May 3.

Overall Tuesday will be a much drier day with only a 10% chance for a late day thunderstorm for Denver and most of the Front Range. Plan on better storm chances in the mountains as well as for areas south of C-470 from Douglas County into Colorado Springs and Pueblo. These locations may again experience period of heavy rain and possibly a severe thunderstorm or two with large hail and damaging wind.

Better storm chances will then return to the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Wednesday and especially Wednesday night when most areas should experience at least light rain.

Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue from Thursday through the weekend but the chances should become smaller starting Friday.

5day Latest Forecast: More Rain On The Way

drought monitor Latest Forecast: More Rain On The Way

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s