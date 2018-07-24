By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday was our wettest day in the metro area in almost three months. Denver officially received 0.43″ of rain. The last time we had that much rain was May 3.

Overall Tuesday will be a much drier day with only a 10% chance for a late day thunderstorm for Denver and most of the Front Range. Plan on better storm chances in the mountains as well as for areas south of C-470 from Douglas County into Colorado Springs and Pueblo. These locations may again experience period of heavy rain and possibly a severe thunderstorm or two with large hail and damaging wind.

Better storm chances will then return to the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Wednesday and especially Wednesday night when most areas should experience at least light rain.

Additional chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue from Thursday through the weekend but the chances should become smaller starting Friday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.