By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are trying to find a hit-and-run driver who damaged a century-old piece of Civic Center Park.

Police were called around 2:30 Sunday morning when someone drove off Colfax Avenue and hit a section of Balustrade near the Voorhise Memorial on the north side of the park.

The Balustrades were an original concept of the park dating back to 1917.

Denver Parks and Recreation will be responsible for repairing the damage.

The Civic Center Conservancy says there’s a quarry in Washington state that can supply a similar stone for the spindles, but it will be Colorado fabricators that can match the designs and finish the job.

Denver police were able to recover the car involved in the wreck and now have an open investigation trying to find the driver responsible. Anyone with information should contact Denver Police 720-913-7867.

