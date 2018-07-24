Former Nuggets center/forward Scott Hastings joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial on Monday to talk about the busy offseason for the Denver Nuggets.

By Michael Spencer

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – This summer the Nuggets signed Nikola Jokic and Will Barton to long term contracts, signed two-time All Star Isaiah Thomas to a one-year deal, drafted Michael Porter Jr. and traded Kenneth Faried, Wilson Chandler and Darrell Arthur.

“To me they’ve opened the (championship) window,” Hastings said about the Nuggets’ moves. “That’s got to be the goal now. Everything they do has got to be centered around augmenting the core. They have been active, and I think they’ve been economical.”

“I think they’ve been brilliant.”

In regards to the addition of Thomas, Hastings thinks it could be a win-win.

“He’s got a lot to prove and it’s not costing the Nuggets very much,” said Hastings.

Thomas averaged 28.9 points per game during the 2016-2017 season, but was limited by injury to just 32 games in 2017-2018.

The Nuggets 2018-2019 schedule has not yet been released.

