NORWALK, Conn. (WJZ) — Pepperidge Farm bakery is voluntarily recalling Goldfish products due to the potential presence of Salmonella in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of their crackers.

Pepperidge Farm was informed by one of its ingredient suppliers that the whey powder in the seasoning has been recalled by the whey powder manufacturer after detecting Salmonella.

Following an investigation, Pepperidge Farm is recalling the four varieties of Goldfish crackers for cautionary measures.

The following four varieties with these indicated codes are being recalled:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

The products were distributed throughout the United States and no illnesses have been reported.

No additional Goldfish varieties in the United States are subject to this recall. Pepperidge farm requests that customers who have purchased these four varieties should not eat them. The products should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Click here for reimbursement if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed in the chart.