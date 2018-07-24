DENVER (CBS4)– Passengers will soon be riding on new trains under Denver International Airport thanks to a resolution passed by the Denver City Council.

City council members voted on the resolution during the regular city council meeting on Monday night.

The resolution is part of a larger group of improvements at DIA. The approval gives the go ahead for the airport to enter into an agreement with Bombardier Transportation for nearly $79 million. The agreement will replace the aging 26 passenger trains and additional vehicles to allow for more passengers on the train system over the next five years.