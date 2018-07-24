DENVER (CBS4)– Some Denver Broncos players are helping kids get ready to head back to class.

The group headed to King Soopers in Parker for the third annual “Stuff for Students” school supply drive on Monday.

A group of 25 members of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver shopped with the players.

First the kids picked out a new 🎒.

Then they filled it with ✏️📓🖍️📏✂️ .

Then they added in a 🏈🏀 or 🎨.

And then they refueled with a 🥪 and 🍎. Thanks to @MyKingSoopers for getting 2⃣5⃣ @BGCMetroDenver kids set for the school year!#BeAChampion pic.twitter.com/VI5LnPCaLu — Broncos Off Field (@BroncosOffField) July 23, 2018

They picked out a new backpack, filled it with school supplies and also grabbed a tool for sports or other extra curricular activity like art or reading.

Broncos rookie Courtland Sutton says it’s an important program for the community.

“We’ve all known those kids who didn’t have all the school supplies and you can kind of feel the vibe like they weren’t really prepared and it kind of hurt their confidence a little bit and I feel like if I can help the kids go to school with confidence… it’s awesome,” said Sutton.

Fans can support the school supply drive by purchasing a “Stuff for Students” donation box at any Front Range King Soopers.