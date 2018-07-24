Filed Under:Bigelow Family, Deadly Shooting, Local TV, Road Rage, Westminster
By Karen Morfitt

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Westminster community is showing its support for the Bigelow family who was targeted in what police say was a road rage shooting.

Vaughn Bigelow Jr., 13, was killed and three others were wounded in the shooting outside a dentist’s office last month.

On Tuesday, dozens of people gathered for a blood drive in the family’s honor. They believe blood donations helped save the mom and her 7-year-old son, Asa, who were both critically injured.

The Ranch Country Club in Westminster hosted the blood drive after The Bigelow family asked the community to consider rolling up their sleeves and giving the gift of life.

“This is just one way for the community to show their support for the family and everyone that does need blood,” said Bonfils blood center spokeswoman Liz Lambert. “Blood donations every year help 4.5 million people. It is a staggering amount. Thirty-eight percent of the population is eligible to donate blood, but only about 10 percent actually do. We encourage everyone who is eligible to donate take the time to donate once or twice a year.”

Among those who signed up to donate was Ashley Wilkinson, a family friend and Lifetime Tri teammate of Vaughn Bigelow Sr.

“If you ever needed anything, a phone call, a text ‘Hey, I’m in a jam,’ they would be the first to respond back and we as a team and as community we want to be those people for them now,” Wilkinson said.

She and other members of the team are also behind the Bigelow Strong movement that gives those wanting to help in some way an outlet.

“When something like this happens people are looking for answers and they are looking for ways to feel whole again,” Wilkinson said.

The team has also organized a community 5k run to raise money for the family and continued treatment on a long road to recovery.

“They want to show that there are good people out there and there are obviously many more good people with good hearts and good intentions than there are bad, and this just proves that,” she said.

The race is Sunday, Aug. 5 at 8:00 a.m. at Lifetime Fitness Westminster.

