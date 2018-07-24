PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) – Authorities have recovered the body of a Fort Carson soldier who went missing while cliff jumping at Lake Pueblo State Park.

Divers found the body of 31-year-old Matthew Riggs of Orlando, Florida on Sunday in Cottonwood Creek Cove.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, witnesses called 911 Saturday evening when Staff Sergeant Riggs didn’t resurface after diving into the reservoir from an 80-foot (24-meter) cliff.

A dive team from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office began the search Saturday, but it was suspended when it became dark. Divers found his body the next morning at a depth of about 30 feet (9 meters).

Parks and wildlife officials say jumping, diving or swinging from cliffs is prohibited at Lake Pueblo.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)