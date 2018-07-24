  • CBS4On Air

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4)– The community of Westminster is helping support the Bigelow family who was targeted in what police say was a road rage shooting. A 13-year-old was killed and three others wounded in the shooting outside a dentist’s office last month.

On Tuesday, people gathered for a blood drive in the teen’s honor. The family believes blood donations are a big reason why more family members did not die.

bigelow family blurred credit gofundme Blood Drive Held In Honor Of Family Targeted In Road Rage Shooting

Bigelow family (credit: GoFundMe)

The Ranch Country Club in Westminster hosted the blood drive on Tuesday. The Bigelow family is asking the community to consider rolling up their sleeves and giving the gift of life.

bigelow blood drive 12vo frame 69 Blood Drive Held In Honor Of Family Targeted In Road Rage Shooting

(credit: CBS)

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Vaughn Bigelow, Jr. did not survive the shooting. His mother Meghan and 7-year-old brother Asa were critically injured.

westminster shooting thursday frame 18290 Blood Drive Held In Honor Of Family Targeted In Road Rage Shooting

(credit: CBS)

The suspect driver, Jeremy Webster, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder after deliberation, three counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation, two counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, four counts of first-degree assault, one count of attempted first-degree assault and nine counts of crime of violence, which are sentencing enhancers.

jeremy webster Blood Drive Held In Honor Of Family Targeted In Road Rage Shooting

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

Blood donations, along with the trauma doctors, are credited with saving the mother and son.

bigelow blood drive 12vo frame 579 Blood Drive Held In Honor Of Family Targeted In Road Rage Shooting

(credit: CBS)

“This is just one way for the community to show their support for the family and everyone that does need blood,” said Bonfils Blood Center spokeswoman Liz Lambert. “Blood donations every year help 4.5 million people. It’s a pretty staggering amount. Thirty-eight percent of the population is eligible to donate blood but only about 10 percent actually do. We encourage everyone who is eligible to donate take the time to donate once or twice a year.”

blood 2 Blood Drive Held In Honor Of Family Targeted In Road Rage Shooting

(credit: CBS4)

The blood drive continues at the Ranch Country Club in the Marion Room at 11887 Tejon St. in Westminster until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Donors who don’t have an appointment at the blood drive can still donate at any Bonfils location.

LINK: Bonfils Blood Center

