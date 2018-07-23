By Kathy Walsh

DENVER (CBS4)– Hundreds of women in hardhats are coming together for Colorado. They are swinging hammers and pounding nails helping two Colorado families build their future homes.

It is Habitat for Humanity’s Women Build Week. The workers are all women led by a female construction crew.

“Over the course of five days, more than 200 women are going to blitz frame two new Habitat homes,” said Robyn Burns, director of communications and marketing for Habitat for Humanity of Metro Denver.

The women don hard hats and do plenty of hammering and heavy lifting. They raise walls, install roof trusses, put up siding, and paint side-by-side… sisters learning new skills.

“I can’t think of anything better than doing this today. It’s hot, but it’s good,” said Gail Fritzinger, Senior Transition Coach with Innovate. Coach. Consult. (ICC).

Fritzinger’s profession is helping people navigate career changes. She’s a believer in Habitat for how it changes people’s lives.

“If you have a home a stable home, and that’s what they’re providing here for a family, then everything else falls into place,” said Fritzinger.

The homebuilding is being done at Sheridan Square, Habitat of Metro Denver’s largest development ever and the largest Habitat community in Colorado.

“Once completed, and we’re almost done, there will be 63 Habitat homes here,” said Burns.

AlI the homes are built by devoted volunteers and sold to hard-working people in need of decent and affordable housing. They are not just homes, but also hope.

