DENVER (CBS4)– The man accused of stealing a John Deere tractor and leading Denver police on a chase through downtown on Friday night was scheduled to appear in court on Monday afternoon but that was delayed until Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Thomas Busch, 38, stole the tractor, which belongs to Denver Water, and led officers on a chase.

No pedestrians were hurt, but two Denver police officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

One officer rammed the tractor head-on which stopped the chase. Officers then tased Busch.

Busch faces charges of motor vehicle theft but more charges may be added. He has a history of arrests including traffic violations dating back more than a decade.