DENVER (CBS4) – Major thunderstorms packed with lightning and heavy rain forced Denver International Airport officials to announce a full ground stop.
There are no arriving or departing flights from the airport as the storm sweeps through the metro area.
Officials say they are seeing intense lightning and rain. Sheets of rain drenched the Montbello neighborhood.
Littleton firefighters helped save two people who were stranded in their vehicles.
The storms also brought flash flooding and small hail for El Paso County.
County emergency officials say the west Highway 24 corridor also saw flash flooding. Colorado State Patrol has since closed Hwy 24 between Cyrstola and Cave of the Winds in both directions.
Officials in Teller County warned drivers to stay off roads because of rushing water.