DENVER (CBS4) – Major thunderstorms packed with lightning and heavy rain forced Denver International Airport officials to announce a full ground stop.

There are no arriving or departing flights from the airport as the storm sweeps through the metro area.

LINK: Fly Denver

Officials say they are seeing intense lightning and rain. Sheets of rain drenched the Montbello neighborhood.

Littleton firefighters helped save two people who were stranded in their vehicles.

Littleton Firefighters just assisted 2 people from their stranded vehicles at Broadway and Highlands Ranch Parkway after rain water rose above their tires. No injuries and water is quickly receding, expect some traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/gSGZq6Onxi — Littleton Fire (@Littleton_Fire) July 23, 2018

The storms also brought flash flooding and small hail for El Paso County.

Heavy rain and pea size hail coming down outside Centennial Hall in downtown Colorado Springs. #cowx #hail #flooding pic.twitter.com/wa5IcI5Tp4 — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) July 23, 2018

County emergency officials say the west Highway 24 corridor also saw flash flooding. Colorado State Patrol has since closed Hwy 24 between Green Mountain Falls and Cave of the Winds in both directions.

Mantiou Springs residents are now told to evacuate to higher ground. An evacuation center is set up at the Community Congregational Church on Pawnee Avenue.

Officials in Teller County warned drivers to stay off roads because of rushing water.