Branding for The New York Daily News is displayed on the facade of The Daily News Building in Midtown Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York tabloid Daily News will cut half of its newsroom staff, saying it wants to focus more on digital news.

The paper was sold to Tronc Inc. last year for $1, with the owner of the Chicago Tribune assuming liabilities and debt.

In an email sent to staff Monday, tronc said staff at the Daily News will focus on breaking news involving “crime, civil justice and public responsibility.”

Revenue and print circulation have been sliding at the newspaper for years, even as it provided critical coverage of health issues in public housing and for first responders after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Revenue slid 22 percent between 2014 and 2016, and the paper had already been letting people go.

“Since the year began, we’ve worked hard to transform the New York Daily News into a truly digitally-focused enterprise – one that creates meaningful journalism, delivers it more quickly and more frequently, and develops new approaches to engage our readers,” an email sent to staff said. “We’ve gained a deeper understanding of our readership. We’ve redefined our structures. But we have not gone far enough.”

Editor-in-chief Jim Rich and Managing Editor Kristen Lee are both included in the layoffs.

Robert York, editor of Tronc-owned The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania, will take over as editor of The Daily News.

Tronc Inc., based in Chicago, owns the Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, the Orlando Sentinel, and other media operations.

