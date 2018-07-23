  • CBS4On Air

BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4)– A mudslide forced officials to close Highway 285 in Bailey on Monday. Some power lines were down in the area.

Park County put the notice on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

The Park County offices were closed for safety reasons. Significant rain in a short amount of time caused the mudslides to come down to the west of the Park County offices.

Highway 285 was closed at Old Stage Coach Road, one mile south of Bailey, due to the mudslide at 2 p.m. Monday.

Traffic is being diverted along County Road 64 to the south.

