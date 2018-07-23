DENVER (CBS4) – A mother in Denver wants to change a law after her children’s lemonade stand was shut down in May.

The city shut it down because the family did not have the necessary permits.

Jennifer Knowles admits the stand violated city codes, but since then, she started a petition to change local laws to make it easier for kids to start lemonade stands.

If you want to set up a lemonade stand you need a permit similar to hot dog, peanut and sunflower seed vendors outside Coors Field.

Knowles now intends to speak to city councilors at their weekly meeting on Monday night.