Filed Under:Denver City Council, Jennifer Knowles, Lemonade Stand, Local TV
(credit: Knowles family)

DENVER (CBS4) – A mother in Denver wants to change a law after her children’s lemonade stand was shut down in May.

no lemonade stands 5pkg transfer frame 0 Mother To Advocate For Kids Lemonade Stands In Denver

(credit: Knowles family)

The city shut it down because the family did not have the necessary permits.

no lemonade stands 5pkg transfer frame 420 Mother To Advocate For Kids Lemonade Stands In Denver

CBS4’s Shaun Boyd interviews Jennifer Knowels. (credit: CBS)

Jennifer Knowles admits the stand violated city codes, but since then, she started a petition to change local laws to make it easier for kids to start lemonade stands.

If you want to set up a lemonade stand you need a permit similar to hot dog, peanut and sunflower seed vendors outside Coors Field.

Knowles now intends to speak to city councilors at their weekly meeting on Monday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s