By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Most locations along the Front Range will experience showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The best chance will come in the afternoon.

For the summer season (since June 1) Denver has an official rainfall deficient of 2.70″. So the rain is very welcomed.

Most thunderstorms are expected to be non-severe but a few storms Monday afternoon could produce hail up to the size of quarters or wind up to 60 mph. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas as well as most of the Eastern Plains are under a “marginal” threat for severe weather.

Sunny skies and summer heat returns on Tuesday with highs near 90° in the metro area. Then relatively cooler comes back on Wednesday with a chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms returning to the forecast.

