BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– Emergency managers are warning residents near the Lake Christine Fire burn scar that “flash flooding is not a question of if, but when.”

The fire continues to burn in dense forest. Although the risk of more homes being torched has decreased, the next wave of the emergency will be when expected heavy rains hit the area.

Barry Smith is the Eagle County Emergency Manager and says they are trying to mitigate the risks, but there is not much they can do.

The Lake Christine Fire has burned nearly 12,000 acres. The Roaring Fork and Fryingpan River drainages have already been impacted.

Officials won’t be able to stop the wall of mud and debris brought on by the coming monsoons, so they are hoping people who live here are planning for what will come.

“People need to download our emergency notification systems,” Smith said.

Much of the area has burned down to mineral soil and now is susceptible to years of erosion, landslides and noxious weed invasions, Smith added.

This could have a significant impact on the watersheds and municipal water supplies for months to come.

