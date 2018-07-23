  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basalt, Colorado Wildfires, Eagle County, Lake Christine Fire, Local TV, Mudslides, Wildfires
(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

By Matt Kroschel

BASALT, Colo. (CBS4)– Emergency managers are warning residents near the Lake Christine Fire burn scar that “flash flooding is not a question of if, but when.”

The fire continues to burn in dense forest. Although the risk of more homes being torched has decreased, the next wave of the emergency will be when expected heavy rains hit the area.

difdb5bw0aavqx2 Not If, But When: Warning To People Living Near Lake Christine Fire Burn Scar

(credit: White River National Forest/Twitter)

Barry Smith is the Eagle County Emergency Manager and says they are trying to mitigate the risks, but there is not much they can do.

The Lake Christine Fire has burned nearly 12,000 acres. The Roaring Fork and Fryingpan River drainages have already been impacted.

lake christine fire victims pkg frame 705 Not If, But When: Warning To People Living Near Lake Christine Fire Burn Scar

(credit: CBS)

Officials won’t be able to stop the wall of mud and debris brought on by the coming monsoons, so they are hoping people who live here are planning for what will come.

“People need to download our emergency notification systems,” Smith said.

copter 3 friday lake christine fire frame 128731 Not If, But When: Warning To People Living Near Lake Christine Fire Burn Scar

(credit: CBS)

Much of the area has burned down to mineral soil and now is susceptible to years of erosion, landslides and noxious weed invasions, Smith added.

This could have a significant impact on the watersheds and municipal water supplies for months to come.

LINK: Pitkin County Emergency Notifications

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Colorado Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s