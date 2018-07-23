Filed Under:Aristocrat Acres, Fort Lupton, Fort Lupton Fire Protection District, Frederick Firestone Fire, Hudson Fire, Local TV, Marijuana Grow
(credit: Fort Lupton Fire Protection District)

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– An explosion and fire in Fort Lupton early Monday morning has been linked to a marijuana grow operation.

Just before 1 a.m., firefighters rushed to Aristocrat Acres on a smoke investigation. As crews were clearing that scene, an explosion happened just blocks away at 16000 Lamb Avenue.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes to find a fully-involved fire that included a large barn, camper, semi-trailer and enclosed trailer.

fort lupton fire copy Fire, Explosion Linked To Marijuana Grow Operation

(credit: Fort Lupton Fire Protection District)

The fire appears to be the result of a marijuana grow operation.

Crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire, along with firefighters from the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District, Frederick Firestone Fire, Hudson Fire and Platteville/Gilcrest Fire.

No firefighters were injured. The investigation into who is responsible for the marijuana grow operation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s