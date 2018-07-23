FORT LUPTON, Colo. (CBS4)– An explosion and fire in Fort Lupton early Monday morning has been linked to a marijuana grow operation.

Just before 1 a.m., firefighters rushed to Aristocrat Acres on a smoke investigation. As crews were clearing that scene, an explosion happened just blocks away at 16000 Lamb Avenue.

Firefighters arrived within two minutes to find a fully-involved fire that included a large barn, camper, semi-trailer and enclosed trailer.

The fire appears to be the result of a marijuana grow operation.

Crews worked through the night to extinguish the fire, along with firefighters from the Fort Lupton Fire Protection District, Frederick Firestone Fire, Hudson Fire and Platteville/Gilcrest Fire.

No firefighters were injured. The investigation into who is responsible for the marijuana grow operation continues.