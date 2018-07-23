DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a local donut shop early Monday morning. It happened in the parking lot of Lamar’s Donuts on 6th Avenue and Kalamath Street.

A CBS4 crew spotted apparent bullet holes in the driver’s side window of a car.

Police say the call came in as a shooting about 4 a.m. on Monday. Later that afternoon, investigators announced they arrested Brittany Lyons, 25, on suspicion of second degree murder.

Court documents state officers found Lyons inside the donut shop armed with a 9mm handgun.

The victim is an adult male. Investigators say Lyons and the victim knew each other, but did not go into detail.