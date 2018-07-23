DENVER (CBS4) – It appears Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray will be back on the playing field sooner than expected, according to reports. A source told NFL reporters Ian Rapoport and James Palmer that Ray didn’t end up getting the wrist surgery we all thought he would get.

Instead, Ray worked on rehabbing his wrist without it and he could now be back much sooner.

Ray has had three surgeries on his wrist already and it was believed this summer he would be having his fourth. But a doctor apparently told him he didn’t think it’d be necessary after all.

Ray missed eight games last season because of the injury.

The Broncos drafted Bradley Chubb with the fifth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and then didn’t pick up the 5th year option on Ray’s contract just days later making him an unrestricted free agent following the 2018 season. If Ray misses the start of the season Chubb will likely be the starting outside linebacker opposite of Von Miller.